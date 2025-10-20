Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 400 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,200,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of MDY opened at $588.86 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $458.82 and a 12 month high of $624.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $593.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $564.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

