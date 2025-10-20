Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF $IWL

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the first quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the second quarter valued at $273,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWL opened at $165.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.96 and its 200 day moving average is $151.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.75 and a fifty-two week high of $168.13.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.