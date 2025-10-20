Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF (NYSE:BUXX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF (NYSE:BUXX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 34,200 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the September 15th total of 72,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUXX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,618,000. Copia Wealth Management boosted its stake in Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 329,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after buying an additional 65,571 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 165,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 55,834 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BUXX opened at $20.34 on Monday. Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.34.

The Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF (BUXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a portfolio of various fixed-income securities of any credit rating from issuers all around the globe. The fund aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years BUXX was launched on Aug 10, 2023 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

