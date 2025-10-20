Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF (NYSE:BUXX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF (NYSE:BUXX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 34,200 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the September 15th total of 72,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUXX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,618,000. Copia Wealth Management boosted its stake in Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 329,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after buying an additional 65,571 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 165,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 55,834 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter.
Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF Price Performance
Shares of BUXX opened at $20.34 on Monday. Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.24 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.34.
About Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF
The Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF (BUXX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a portfolio of various fixed-income securities of any credit rating from issuers all around the globe. The fund aims for a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years BUXX was launched on Aug 10, 2023 and is issued by Alpha Architect.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- JPMorgan Crushes Q3; But Is the Steady Eddy Stock Hitting A Wall?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Snap-on Incorporated: Snap It Up Quick, New Highs Will Come Soon
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- As Global Renewables Surpass Coal, This ETF Offers Smart Exposure
Receive News & Ratings for Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strive Enhanced Income Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.