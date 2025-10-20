Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

SU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.27. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $43.48. The company has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 11.35%.The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4135 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

