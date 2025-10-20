Synaptics’ (SYNA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $95.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Synaptics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Synaptics Stock Performance

SYNA stock opened at $69.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.68. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $89.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.40, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.63.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 4.45%.The business had revenue of $282.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Synaptics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.490-1.690 EPS. Analysts predict that Synaptics will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Synaptics by 220.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Synaptics by 443.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Synaptics by 480.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Further Reading

