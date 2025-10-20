T. Rowe Price Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:THEQ) Short Interest Update

T. Rowe Price Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:THEQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totaling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

THEQ stock opened at $27.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 million and a P/E ratio of 24.54. T. Rowe Price Hedged Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $28.08.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Hedged Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:THEQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.81% of T. Rowe Price Hedged Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

THEQ is an actively managed fund-of-funds seeking long-term capital growth through investments in U.S. companies of any size and derivatives. The fund aims to combine a long equity portfolio with an options overlay strategy to provide downside protection against significant market pullbacks.

