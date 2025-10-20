Taysha Gene Therapies’ (TSHA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

TSHA has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Friday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Down 7.1%

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $4.72 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 12.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 78.44% and a negative net margin of 1,144.97%.The company had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, insider Sukumar Nagendran sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $646,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,006,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,797.97. This represents a 16.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 81.8% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,640,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 51.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 50.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 156.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

