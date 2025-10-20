TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Raised to C$81.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TRP. Barclays raised their target price on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. CIBC downgraded TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. National Bankshares raised their target price on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup set a C$75.00 target price on TC Energy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$75.31.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$72.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$72.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$69.02. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$62.17 and a 1-year high of C$77.26. The company has a market cap of C$74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 85.36%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Siim A. Vanaselja sold 40,000 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.07, for a total transaction of C$2,802,640.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$840,792. This trade represents a 76.92% decrease in their position. Also, Director Francois Lionel Poirier sold 53,946 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.49, for a total transaction of C$3,802,669.72. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 113,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,004,173.57. This represents a 32.21% decrease in their position. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TC Energy Corp operates as an energy infrastructure company, consisting of pipeline and power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Its pipeline network consists of over 92,600 kilometers (57,500 miles) of natural gas pipeline, along with 4,900 kilometers (3,000) miles) from the Keystone Pipeline system.

