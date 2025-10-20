TD Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. $PTGX

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $6,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director William D. Waddill sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $979,440.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,710.60. The trade was a 70.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 22,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $1,214,678.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 548,538 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,016.90. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,218,573 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $77.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 110.72 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.14. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.31 and a twelve month high of $93.25.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Protagonist Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

