Teck Resources Q1 EPS Forecast Increased by Paradigm Capital

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Paradigm Capital raised their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a report released on Thursday, October 16th. Paradigm Capital analyst G. Lawson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Paradigm Capital also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TECK. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

NYSE:TECK opened at $43.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.92. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $51.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.83.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 7,560.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0918 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

