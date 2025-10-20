Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. $TDS Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 222.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,268 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,360 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 20.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 14,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 28,986 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 22,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,539,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $38.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.69 and a beta of 0.39. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $42.74.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.49%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, CFO Vicki L. Villacrez sold 26,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $1,027,552.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 454 shares in the company, valued at $17,715.08. This represents a 98.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 68,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $2,623,843.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 60,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,649.68. The trade was a 53.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,650 shares of company stock valued at $10,690,789 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.48% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

