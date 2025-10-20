TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Raised to C$25.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

T has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares set a C$23.00 price target on shares of TELUS and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.46.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at C$21.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of C$32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. TELUS has a one year low of C$19.10 and a one year high of C$23.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.4163 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.8%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 247.69%.

Telus is one of the Big Three wireless service providers in Canada, with its 9 million mobile phone subscribers nationwide constituting about 30% of the total market. It is the incumbent local exchange carrier in the western Canadian provinces of British Columbia and Alberta, where it provides internet, television, and landline phone services.

