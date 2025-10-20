Ternium (NYSE:TX) Price Target Raised to $40.50

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $40.50 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TX. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Ternium from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. HSBC set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Ternium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ternium to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ternium in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.69.

Ternium Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.13. Ternium has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.62. Ternium had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Ternium’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ternium will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ternium

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 201,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Rexford Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

