The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $51.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Zacks Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LYB

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $46.17 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $44.89 and a twelve month high of $92.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%.LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 711.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $1,071,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 160,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,003.07. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 6,314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 352.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.