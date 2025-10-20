Titon’s (TON) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Titon (LON:TON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Titon Trading Down 6.6%
LON:TON opened at GBX 85.50 on Friday. Titon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 65 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 90.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 82.79.
Titon Company Profile
Titon has a strong presence in the UK residential ventilation market with a comprehensive range of mechanical and natural ventilation products and is also a leading supplier of window and door hardware.
