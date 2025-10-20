Titon’s (TON) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Titon (LON:TON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Titon Trading Down 6.6%

LON:TON opened at GBX 85.50 on Friday. Titon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 65 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 90.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 82.79.

Titon Company Profile

Titon Holdings Plc is a leading international manufacturer and supplier of ventilation systems and window and door hardware with a reputation for quality products and high levels of customer service. Formed in 1972 we employ over 150 people in the UK and operate in the USA. Titon is listed on the AIM Market on the London Stock Exchange, ticker is “TON”.

Titon has a strong presence in the UK residential ventilation market with a comprehensive range of mechanical and natural ventilation products and is also a leading supplier of window and door hardware.

