Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL Shares Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,634 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,601,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $639,347,000 after purchasing an additional 39,334 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,159,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,988,000 after purchasing an additional 375,372 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,572,000 after purchasing an additional 208,064 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $117,870,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,217,000 after purchasing an additional 67,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total transaction of $562,841.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 118,753 shares in the company, valued at $17,533,880.45. The trade was a 3.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.26, for a total value of $3,456,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 286,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,558,536.42. The trade was a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,643 shares of company stock worth $5,305,630 over the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Argus upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Stock Up 1.0%

Toll Brothers stock opened at $135.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. Toll Brothers Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 12.64%.The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.