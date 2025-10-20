Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

MODG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research raised Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MODG

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE MODG opened at $9.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $11.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 36.08%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Artie Starrs sold 106,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $922,181.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 105,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,310.72. The trade was a 50.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 25,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $237,762.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,614.75. The trade was a 55.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Topgolf Callaway Brands

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Novem Group acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at $538,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at $346,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 389.9% in the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 131,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 104,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.