Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Raised to C$171.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$140.00 to C$171.00 in a report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

TIH has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$140.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$154.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$129.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toromont Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$150.50.

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

Toromont Industries Announces Dividend

TIH opened at C$156.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.64. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of C$107.32 and a twelve month high of C$161.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$149.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$131.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 33.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mike Cuddy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.00, for a total value of C$1,095,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 36,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,395,430. The trade was a 16.87% decrease in their position. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.10, for a total transaction of C$876,600.00. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd is a Canadian industrial company. The company operates two business segments: Equipment Group and CIMCO. The larger segment by revenue, Equipment Group includes a Caterpillar dealership and rental operation of construction equipment. CIMCO offers solutions for the design, engineering, fabrication, and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems.

