Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Raised to C$171.00

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2025

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIHFree Report) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$140.00 to C$171.00 in a report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

TIH has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$140.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$154.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$129.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toromont Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$150.50.

View Our Latest Report on TIH

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

TIH opened at C$156.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.64. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of C$107.32 and a twelve month high of C$161.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$149.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$131.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04.

Toromont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 33.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mike Cuddy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.00, for a total value of C$1,095,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 36,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,395,430. The trade was a 16.87% decrease in their position. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.10, for a total transaction of C$876,600.00. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Toromont Industries

(Get Free Report)

Toromont Industries Ltd is a Canadian industrial company. The company operates two business segments: Equipment Group and CIMCO. The larger segment by revenue, Equipment Group includes a Caterpillar dealership and rental operation of construction equipment. CIMCO offers solutions for the design, engineering, fabrication, and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH)

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.