Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Raised to C$179.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$154.00 to C$179.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TIH. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$140.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$129.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$132.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$150.50.

TSE TIH opened at C$156.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04. The firm has a market cap of C$12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$149.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$131.11. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$107.32 and a 12-month high of C$161.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.84%.

In other news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.10, for a total transaction of C$876,600.00. Also, insider Mike Cuddy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.00, for a total transaction of C$1,095,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 36,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,395,430. This trade represents a 16.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toromont Industries Ltd is a Canadian industrial company. The company operates two business segments: Equipment Group and CIMCO. The larger segment by revenue, Equipment Group includes a Caterpillar dealership and rental operation of construction equipment. CIMCO offers solutions for the design, engineering, fabrication, and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems.

