Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Raised to C$179.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$154.00 to C$179.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TIH. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$140.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$140.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$129.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$132.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$150.50.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TIH
Toromont Industries Stock Performance
Toromont Industries Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.84%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.10, for a total transaction of C$876,600.00. Also, insider Mike Cuddy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.00, for a total transaction of C$1,095,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 36,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,395,430. This trade represents a 16.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Toromont Industries
Toromont Industries Ltd is a Canadian industrial company. The company operates two business segments: Equipment Group and CIMCO. The larger segment by revenue, Equipment Group includes a Caterpillar dealership and rental operation of construction equipment. CIMCO offers solutions for the design, engineering, fabrication, and installation of industrial and recreational refrigeration systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Toromont Industries
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- JPMorgan Crushes Q3; But Is the Steady Eddy Stock Hitting A Wall?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Snap-on Incorporated: Snap It Up Quick, New Highs Will Come Soon
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- As Global Renewables Surpass Coal, This ETF Offers Smart Exposure
Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.