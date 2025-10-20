Townsend & Associates Inc Invests $217,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $327.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.27. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $332.20.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

