Tractor Supply’s (TSCO) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Tractor Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.63 and a 200-day moving average of $54.94. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 7.18%.The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tractor Supply has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.180 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Denise L. Jackson sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $68,152.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,123 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,695.50. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Noni L. Ellison sold 5,200 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $332,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 28,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,750.44. This represents a 15.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,045 shares of company stock valued at $6,547,257. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 89.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $35,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.