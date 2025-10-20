Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Raised to $294.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $291.00 to $294.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TRV. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $269.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.47.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $262.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.51. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $230.23 and a 12 month high of $287.95.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.14%.The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total transaction of $4,668,222.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 71,265.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,616,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $967,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611,758 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $815,013,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,755,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,626,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,040,475,000 after acquiring an additional 751,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,679,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $444,101,000 after acquiring an additional 490,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

