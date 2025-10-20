Travis Perkins’ (TPK) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 650 price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 600 to GBX 605 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 740 price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 666.25.

Travis Perkins Price Performance

Shares of Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 605 on Friday. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of GBX 477.37 and a 52 week high of GBX 938.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33. The stock has a market cap of £1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 601.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 589.51.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported GBX 13.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Travis Perkins had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travis Perkins will post 59.251837 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

