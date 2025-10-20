TrueMark Investments LLC Takes $728,000 Position in Bel Fuse Inc. $BELFB

TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BELFB. CWM LLC raised its stake in Bel Fuse by 147.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,959 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in shares of Bel Fuse by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BELFB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price target on Bel Fuse from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Bel Fuse from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Bel Fuse from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bel Fuse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.40.

NASDAQ BELFB opened at $146.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.99 and a 52 week high of $152.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This is an increase from Bel Fuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.86%.

In related news, VP Kenneth Koon Keung Lai sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $243,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,640. This represents a 15.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Dawson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total value of $152,484.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,653.55. This trade represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company’s products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries.

