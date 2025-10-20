TSE:CRT Q2 EPS Increased by Raymond James Financial

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James Financial boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Sturges now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q3 2027 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

