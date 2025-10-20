U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Raised to $52.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.48.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $45.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 16.89%.The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,011.2% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% during the third quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 205.5% during the third quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 68,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 45,963 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $1,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

