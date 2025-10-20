U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Raised to $55.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.48.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.0%

USB opened at $45.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 16.89%.U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $971,285,000. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 29.8% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 19,331,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442,623 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $138,183,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,589.4% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,230,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,962,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,383 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

