UBS Group Cuts ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target to $39.00

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MAN. Barclays lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ManpowerGroup from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on ManpowerGroup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $42.67.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Shares of MAN stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $67.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.53 and a beta of 1.08.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. ManpowerGroup had a positive return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. ManpowerGroup has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 321.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 48.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 190.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 41.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

