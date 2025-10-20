Uhlmann Price Securities LLC Sells 1,896 Shares of Royce Otc Micro $RMT

Uhlmann Price Securities LLC decreased its stake in Royce Otc Micro (NYSE:RMT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC’s holdings in Royce Otc Micro were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMT. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Royce Otc Micro in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Royce Otc Micro in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royce Otc Micro in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Otc Micro in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Otc Micro in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 34.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMT opened at $10.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.30. Royce Otc Micro has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $10.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

