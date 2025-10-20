Ulta Beauty’s (ULTA) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $610.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ULTA. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.38.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.7%

ULTA opened at $533.51 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $309.01 and a 1-year high of $572.23. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $531.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $471.12.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.75. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.78%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total transaction of $264,215.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,837.09. This trade represents a 18.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,225,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,021,000 after acquiring an additional 688,267 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 931,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $341,453,000 after acquiring an additional 366,147 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 913,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,871,000 after acquiring an additional 410,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 813,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $298,231,000 after acquiring an additional 79,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 654,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $306,234,000 after acquiring an additional 56,063 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

