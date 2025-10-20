Unilever’s (ULVR) Sell Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 4,120 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ULVR. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 5,500 to GBX 5,570 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 3,900 to GBX 3,800 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 5,100 to GBX 5,050 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 3,800 to GBX 3,900 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of GBX 4,488.

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,665 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £114.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,082.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.22. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 4,311 and a 12-month high of GBX 4,910. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,548.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,582.85.

Unilever is one of the world’s leading suppliers of Beauty, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 148,000 employees and generated sales of €60.1 billion in 2022. 59% of our footprint is in developing and emerging markets.

