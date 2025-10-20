Unison Advisors LLC Purchases 63 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $150,448,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 19,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $327.30 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $332.20. The firm has a market cap of $545.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $322.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.27.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

