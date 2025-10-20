United Dominion Realty Trust’s (UDR) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDRFree Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UDR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $47.50 to $44.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.82.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $36.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 95.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day moving average is $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. United Dominion Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $46.62.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $399.55 million for the quarter. United Dominion Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 4.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that United Dominion Realty Trust will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. United Dominion Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 452.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Dominion Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 3,079.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in United Dominion Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $51,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 2,553.5% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 61.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

