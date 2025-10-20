UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $409.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $317.00 to $409.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.13.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.0%

UNH stock opened at $356.53 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The firm has a market cap of $322.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $329.38 and its 200-day moving average is $342.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $111.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.75 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.80 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 465,048 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $160,581,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Bretton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bretton Capital Management LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 91,552 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,613,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

