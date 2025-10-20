Unusual Machines’ (UMAC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Unusual Machines (NYSEAMERICAN:UMAC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Unusual Machines alerts:

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Unusual Machines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unusual Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Unusual Machines

Unusual Machines Trading Down 3.2%

Institutional Trading of Unusual Machines

Shares of UMAC opened at $12.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $375.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 22.45. Unusual Machines has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $23.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMAC. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Unusual Machines during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Unusual Machines by 7,372.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Unusual Machines by 31.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unusual Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Unusual Machines during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000.

About Unusual Machines

(Get Free Report)

Unusual Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. It operates a drone-focused e-commerce marketplace. The company serves drone pilots, hobbyists, and recreational services. The company was formerly known as AerocarveUS Corporation and changed its name to Unusual Machines, Inc in July 2022.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unusual Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unusual Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.