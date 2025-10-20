US Bancorp DE Buys 4,019 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF $IVLU

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $35.60 on Monday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average of $33.13.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

