US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. $HSII

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 57,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 85,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HSII shares. Barrington Research set a $59.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

HSII opened at $58.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a one year low of $36.87 and a one year high of $58.43.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $317.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.94 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Heidrick & Struggles International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

