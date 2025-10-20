US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in Flowserve Corporation $FLS

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flowserve by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Flowserve by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Flowserve by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $532,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 37,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,571.12. This represents a 21.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of FLS stock opened at $50.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.69. Flowserve Corporation has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $65.08.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Flowserve had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FLS. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Flowserve from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Flowserve from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Flowserve from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.88.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

