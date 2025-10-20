US Bancorp DE Sells 3,503 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 36.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 3,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 3,690.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ONTO. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $134.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.22. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.88 and a twelve month high of $228.42.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Onto Innovation has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.950 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

