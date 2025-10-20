Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $216.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.27.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $157.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a PE ratio of 65.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.05. Valero Energy has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $178.43.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.62%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

