Valero Energy’s (VLO) Strong-Buy Rating Reiterated at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $181.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $177.00.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $157.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.05. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $178.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.68, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.62%.The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 70.2% in the third quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 156.6% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

(Get Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.