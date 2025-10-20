VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF $GDXJ Shares Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 63.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,923,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,586 shares during the period. Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,900,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 649,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,791,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 415,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares during the period.

Shares of GDXJ opened at $103.11 on Monday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $112.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

