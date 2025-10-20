Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 3,037 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. $QTWO

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 2,630.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000.

In other news, Director James Offerdahl sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $58,281.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,276.80. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $79,874.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 56,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,432.80. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,499 shares of company stock valued at $650,658. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Q2 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Q2 from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.69.

Shares of NYSE:QTWO opened at $59.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,194.84 and a beta of 1.47. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.57 and a one year high of $112.82.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

