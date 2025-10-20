Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 3,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 422.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $752.16 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $771.58. The firm has a market cap of $111.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $723.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $651.10.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.