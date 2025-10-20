Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Position in Eagle Materials Inc $EXP

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXP. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 21.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 469.7% in the 1st quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE EXP opened at $237.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.00. Eagle Materials Inc has a one year low of $191.91 and a one year high of $321.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.31.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $634.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.52 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.81%. Analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 7.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eagle Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.40.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

