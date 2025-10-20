Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 710 Shares of Air Lease Corporation $AL

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 79.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Air Lease by 4.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 153.6% during the first quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 18.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AL. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Air Lease in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.29.

Air Lease Price Performance

AL stock opened at $63.67 on Monday. Air Lease Corporation has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $64.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Air Lease had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Lease Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David Beker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $317,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,514.10. This represents a 26.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $317,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 141,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,983,458.12. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $746,380. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

