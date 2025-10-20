Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 443,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,158 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $26,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,506,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,364 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 81.6% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 4,493,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,229 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 370.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,369,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,738 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 240.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,632,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,465 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 2,004.2% in the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,461,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,985 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.64. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $58.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.1897 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

