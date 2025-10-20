Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Purchased by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 5.2% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $60,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,448,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 19,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTI opened at $327.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $322.91 and its 200 day moving average is $301.27. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $332.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

