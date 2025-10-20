Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT Holdings Decreased by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,633 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 1.0% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $11,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Eastern Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 112.0% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $138.08 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.89 and a fifty-two week high of $139.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

