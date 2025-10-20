Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target Raised to $68.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.39.

Varonis Systems Price Performance

Varonis Systems stock opened at $60.38 on Friday. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.48 and its 200-day moving average is $51.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.63 and a beta of 0.64.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 17.30%.The company had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.180 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $165,240.00. Following the sale, the director owned 128,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,923.28. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Guy Melamed sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.59, for a total value of $89,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 412,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,557,336.95. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,386 shares of company stock worth $6,429,405. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Varonis Systems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,062.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 344.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

